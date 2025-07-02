Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Spain U21 keeper De Luis leaves Real Madrid for Atletico Madrid
DONE DEAL: Spain U21 keeper De Luis leaves Real Madrid for Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid have snapped up Real Madrid goalkeeper Mario de Luis.

De Luis joins Atletico as a free agent with his deal at Real expiring on Monday. He will be initially registered with Atletico B.

As such, De Luis will play for Atletico B coach Fernando Torres next season.

The Spain U21 international was a regular with Raul's Castilla team last term and also spent time away on-loan Aviles and Xerez.

De Luis said, "Very happy with the challenge I take on. I really want to start and I am very excited. Collectively let's hope it is a positive year and the team aspires to great things."

 

