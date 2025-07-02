Bayern Munich chief Eberl warns Stuttgart price for Woltemade too steep

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl admits they could drop out of the race for VfB Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade.

The Germany international, who has also been linked with Real Madrid, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, is rated at €100m by Stuttgart this summer.

And at that price, Eberl insists Bayern will not compete in any type of auction.

He told DAZN: "We want to build the squad for next season and for the years to come. Nick Woltemade, with his growth path, is undoubtedly a player we are taking into consideration. We will see what is possible.

"We will continue our market operations calmly, and if the prices are unrealistic, we will have to accept it and focus on another objective.

"It is completely normal in this environment. It is not a refusal. There is a plan, and we try to implement it with the resources at our disposal."