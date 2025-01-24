Sevilla open talks with Montpellier for Adams

Sevilla have opened talks with Montpellier for Akor Adams.

The young Nigerian has emerged as a top striker target for Sevilla before the January market shuts.

Marca says Sevilla are now in negotiations for Adams and are aiming to strike a deal in the region of €5m.

MHSC had originally been demanding €12m to sell Adams, but are now softening their stance given their need to balance the books.

This season, Adams has scored three goals and provided three assists in 16 games.