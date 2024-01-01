Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

DONE DEAL: Sevilla defender Gattoni joins River Plate

DONE DEAL: Sevilla defender Gattoni joins River Plate
DONE DEAL: Sevilla defender Gattioni joins River Plate
DONE DEAL: Sevilla defender Gattioni joins River PlateLaLiga
Sevilla defender Federico Gattoni has joined River Plate.

Gattoni has left Sevilla on-loan for River.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sevilla announced last night: "Sevilla and River Plate have agreed on the loan transfer with option to purchase of Federico Gattoni. The Argentine central defender arrived at Nervión in February 2023, remaining on loan at his home club until June origin, the CA San Lorenzo de Almagro.

"Gattoni played two LALIGA EA SPORTS matches and two Copa del Rey matches with our club's shirt, in which he scored a goal.

"In the last winter transfer window he was loaned to Anderlecht, with whom he played ten games in the Jupiler Pro League. Sevilla wishes Fede Gattoni good luck for next season."

Mentions
Gattoni FedericoSevillaRiver PlateLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal midfielder Sambi Lokonga agrees Sevilla move
Sevilla push hard for Arsenal midfielder Sambi Lokonga
Sevilla chief Orta chasing Arsenal midfielder Sambi Lokonga