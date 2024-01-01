DONE DEAL: Sevilla defender Gattoni joins River Plate

Sevilla defender Federico Gattoni has joined River Plate.

Gattoni has left Sevilla on-loan for River.

Sevilla announced last night: "Sevilla and River Plate have agreed on the loan transfer with option to purchase of Federico Gattoni. The Argentine central defender arrived at Nervión in February 2023, remaining on loan at his home club until June origin, the CA San Lorenzo de Almagro.

"Gattoni played two LALIGA EA SPORTS matches and two Copa del Rey matches with our club's shirt, in which he scored a goal.

"In the last winter transfer window he was loaned to Anderlecht, with whom he played ten games in the Jupiler Pro League. Sevilla wishes Fede Gattoni good luck for next season."