DONE DEAL: San Lorenzo sign ex-Athletic Bilbao captain Muniain

San Lorenzo have signed former Athletic Bilbao captain Iker Muniain.

After several weeks of negotiations, San Lorenzo have now completed the signing of the Spain midfielder.

Muniain has signed a one-year contract with San Lorenzo.

The 31 year-old came off contract at Athletic this summer and had always expressed a wish to extend his career in Argentina.

San Lorenzo confirmed Muniain's signing on Friday.