Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd hand Gabriel (14) senior shirt number
Diego Leon's transfer to Man Utd confirmed: Let’s go all in, Diego!
Al-Nassr want £73 million Arsenal man to replace Jhon Duran
Newcastle and Aston Villa fight for €50m ex-Arsenal midfielder

DONE DEAL: Rondon becomes first Real Oviedo signing of Primera campaign

Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Rondon becomes first Real Oviedo signing of Primera campaign
DONE DEAL: Rondon becomes first Real Oviedo signing of Primera campaignReal Oviedo
Real Oviedo have named Salomon Rondon as their first signing for this new season's return to LaLiga.

Rondon moves to Oviedo from Liga MX's Pachuca and has joined on a season-long loan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now 35, Venezuela international striker Rondon is a former West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle and Everton player.

Rondon also enjoyed success in Russia with CSKA Moscow, Rubin Kazan and Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Over his two years with Pachuca, Rondon scored an impressive 36 goals in 70 games.

Mentions
LaLigaLiga MXRondon SalomonR. OviedoPachucaWest BromCSKA MoscowEvertonNewcastle UtdZenit St PetersburgRubin KazanFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Everton agree £28M deal for Villarreal striker Thierno Barry
Real Oviedo delivers Cazorla message as contract expires
Villareal reduce asking price for Everton striker target