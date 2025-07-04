DONE DEAL: Rondon becomes first Real Oviedo signing of Primera campaign

Real Oviedo have named Salomon Rondon as their first signing for this new season's return to LaLiga.

Rondon moves to Oviedo from Liga MX's Pachuca and has joined on a season-long loan.

Now 35, Venezuela international striker Rondon is a former West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle and Everton player.

Rondon also enjoyed success in Russia with CSKA Moscow, Rubin Kazan and Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Over his two years with Pachuca, Rondon scored an impressive 36 goals in 70 games.