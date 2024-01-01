Tribal Football
Rep has dig at Atletico Madrid over Girona striker Dovbyk interest
A representative of Girona striker Artem Dovbyk has taken a dig at Atletico Madrid.

Atletico are keen to sign the Ukraine international this summer.

But a representative, speaking with UkrFootball, has questioned Atletico's seriousness in the striker.

The rep stated: "Atlético is a great club, but here we did not see a serious project for Artem and their offer in economic terms is significantly lower than the offers of other clubs interested in the best scorer in the league."

AS Roma are also in talks with Dovbyk's agents this week.

