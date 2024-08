DONE DEAL: Rennes sign Barcelona defender Faye

Rennes have signed Barcelona defender Mika Faye.

Barca have announced they will receive a transfer fee of €10.3m.

Advertisement Advertisement

There is also a buyback option for €25m and a 30 per cent resale clause.

Faye only moved to Barcelona from the Croatian club NK Kustosija a year ago. However, the Senegal international defender (one international match) failed to make a first team breakthrough.

Instead, Faye was a regular with Barca Atletic last season.