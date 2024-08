DONE DEAL: Real Valladolid sign Valencia defender Özkacar

Real Valladolid have snapped up Valencia defender Cenk Özkacar.

Özkacar joins Valladolid on-loan for the season.

The defender only joined Valencia a year ago from Olympique Lyon.

Özkacar's deal with Valladolid doesn't include a permanent option.

"Hello fans, I'm here. I really want to meet you but at the stadium. Forza Pucela," Özkacar briefly said via the official X profile of Valladolid.