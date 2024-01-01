Tribal Football
Agents trying to drum up LaLiga interest for Liverpool midfielder Bajcetic

A return to Spain has been mooted for Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic.

The former Celta Vigo prospect could be a loan departure at Anfield this week.

Relevo says Bajcetic's representatives have been in contact with Valencia, Las Palmas and Real Sociedad in recent days.

But the La Liga clubs are not completely convinced about a deal for the midfielder.

Valencia does not have enough salary space to sign the 19-year-old. Nor does Las Palmas have the financial muscle to carry out the deal.

Real Sociedad, in turn, are hesitant to sign another midfielder as they already have Martin Zubimendi and Benat Turrientes in the same position.

