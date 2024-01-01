Alisson: Liverpool asked me about signing Mamardashvili

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker says he intends to stay at Anfield.

Alisson has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

But he said, "I want to honour my contract and finish my contract here or make a new one. I am really happy here. My family is happy.

"I never got to the point where I was talking about wages and things like this. It was just interest, but when you hear about the numbers the other players are getting you are a little bit attracted. That is normal."

Alisson added "now is not the time" for a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Brazil international was also asked about Liverpool's move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

"I knew about that before it came out on social media and that is a good message for me because the club cares about what I think," said Alisson.

"They are doing the right thing but, on my side, as long as I have my contract here and as long as I am happy here, the club is happy with me, my family is happy here, I will stay."