DONE DEAL: Real Sociedad sign West Ham defender Aguerd

Real Sociedad have closed the signing of West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd.

The Morocco international made the late LaLiga move on Friday night.

Aguerd joins La Real in a straight loan.

The defender arrives as a replacement for Robin Le Normand, who was sold earlier in the summer to Atletico Madrid.

Aguerd made 58 appearances with West Ham.