DONE DEAL: Real Sociedad sign RB Salzburg midfielder Sucic

Real Sociedad have signed RB Salzburg midfielder Luka Sucic.

The Croatia international has signed a deal to 2028/29 with La Real.

RB Salzburg chief  Bernhard Seonbuchner said: "Luka Sucic has been with us for many years and is a prime example of how players can develop at Red Bull Salzburg.

"He has gone through all age groups at the academy and has become a key player for us in his time, with appearances at the World Cup and Euro 2024 already under his belt.

"We are very proud to know that Luka will play in a top-level European championship in the future. We will follow his progress from afar and wish him everything all the best and lots of luck!"

