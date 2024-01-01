Arsenal reach agreement with Real Sociedad midfielder Merino

Arsenal have struck personal terms with Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Sportzone says the Gunners have reached agreement with Merino's minders over a four-year contract.

The Spain international is ready to leave La Real for London this summer.

However, the two clubs still must settle on a fee for the player, who Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has insisted on his signing.

But Arsenal have warned they will not pay over the odds for Merino, who Arteta sees as the long-term solution to replace Granit Xhaka, after his departure for Bayer Leverkusen a year ago.