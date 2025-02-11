DONE DEAL: Real Sociedad sign Orgryte IS prospect Mehmeti

Real Sociedad have snapped up Orgryte IS prospect Dion Mehmeti.

In 2018, Örgryte IS entered a formal cooperation agreement with Real Sociedad .

The clubs have gradually developed their collaboration. Several youngsters from the Gothenburg club have tested with Real Sociedad over the years.

Now Real Sociedad have decided to sign Mehmeti.

The 16-year-old himself confirmed the transfer on Instagram.

“Happy and proud to sign a contract with Real Sociedad,” writes Mehmeti.

The young striker has managed to score four goals in four youth internationals for Sweden.