DONE DEAL: Real Madrid sign Almeria striker Fettal
Real Madrid have snapped up Almeria striker Rachad Fettal.

Fettal, 20, has moved to Real Madrid on a three-year contract.

The youngster this past season featured for Almeria coach Rubi in 19 matches, 17 in the Segunda Division and two in the Copa. He scored one goal, against Eibar. 

Fettal was capped at U17 level by Spain, but is now an U20 Morocco international, having played seven games and scored twice.

He will be initially registered with Alvaro Arbeloa's Castilla, where he will replace Gonzalo Garcia as the young centre-forward is promoted to the senior squad.

