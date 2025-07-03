PSG ready bid for unwanted Real Madrid ace Rodrygo

PSG are reportedly readying a big for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo after it was revealed the Spanish club were 'open' to letting him leave this summer.

New manager Xabi Alonso is understood to be willing to let Rodrygo leave this summer as he believes his squad is well stocked with forwards.

Rodrygo, 24, has played just 23 minutes in Real Madrid’s last three FIFA Club World Cup games after starting in their opener against Al-Hilal.

According to Fichajes, PSG are now weighing up an offer for the Brazilian with Luis Enrique pushing to make the move happen.

Enrique is understood to be impressed with his versatility, believing Rodrygo would add a new dynamic to an already impressive forward line in the French capital.

Premier League side Arsenal have also been heavily linked with a move for the winger but it remains to be seen whether he would be interested.