DONE DEAL: Real Madrid sell Latasa to Real Valladolid

Real Madrid have sold Juanmi Latasa to Real Valladolid.

Real Madrid have confirmed the striker is leaving on a permanent basis and signd for Real Valladolid.

Real Valladolid, in turn, have stated the striker signs a contract that runs until the summer of 2029.

Latasa spent last season on-loan with Getafe.

Real Valladolid are back in the La Liga this season, having finished second in the Segunda Division last season.