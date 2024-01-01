Real Madrid coach Ancelotti dismisses Saudi mega offer for Vini Jr

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed doubts about Vincius Jr's future.

The Saudi Pro League's financial backs, the Public Investment Fund, have offered Vini Jr a deal worth €350m-a-year to leave Real for a club in the SPL.

Advertisement Advertisement

For the moment, the Brazilian is yet to respond, but Ancelotti is calm about the situation.

Ahead of tonight's UEFA Super Cup clash with Atalanta, Ancelotti said: “There's absolutely nothing in it. It's all just speculation and the window closes on the 31st of August.

"He wants to be here, these things don't bother him, he's focused and wants to do his best for the team. He's a wonderful player, he wants to help the team to be at the very top, just as he has done in recent years."

The Italian also said: “We are very clear about what we want to do and the project we are working on. This year we have a squad full of immense quality. We think we can do something great and the players will have to adapt, and we'll work towards that. We have lost some key players, but others have come in.

"Now we have to maintain the commitment and collective approach that were so key last season."