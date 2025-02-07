DONE DEAL: Real Madrid legend Ramos signs with Monterrey

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has signed with Monterrey.

Ramos, who turns 39 this month, has penned a one-year contract with Monterrey and will wear the No99 shirt.

The veteran defender joins Monterrey as a free agent after coming off contract at Sevilla last summer.

Ramos will join fellow Spaniards Sergio Canales and Oliver Torres at Monterrey.

Also on the Liga MX club's books are former LaLiga stars Lucas Ocampos, Tecatito Corona and Héctor Moreno .

