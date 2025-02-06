Former Real Madrid captain Marcelo announces retirement

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Former Real Madrid captain Marcelo has announced his retirement.

Marcelo released a video confirming his decision.

The former Real captain declared: "My love for soccer comes for my grandfather.

"He wanted me to be a professional footballer and did everything possible to get it. At 18 years old Real Madrid knocked on my door and I came here. I can already say that I am one more from Madrid.

"Here I have formed a family with my wife. 16 seasons, 25 titles, five Champions, one of the captains and so many magical nights at the Bernabéu. Madrid is a different club. Madrid is an inexplicable feeling. Playing with my country's shirt from the lower categories has also been a great honour.

"My story as a player ends here, but I still have a lot to give soccer. Thank you."

