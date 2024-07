Liverpool keeper Adrian agrees Real Betis contract

Veteran goalkeeper Adrian is leaving Liverpool.

Liverpool have offered a new contract to the 37 year-old.

However, ABC says former club Real Betis have reached a verbal agreement with Adrián.

Only minor details remain to be resolved before the goalkeeper's move is completed.

Adrián did not make a first team appearance last season. There have been a total of 26 competitive matches in the Liverpool jersey for the Spaniard.