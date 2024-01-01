DONE DEAL: Real Betis sign permanently Leeds midfielder Roca

Real Betis have signed permanently Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca.

Roca spent last season on-loan at Betis.

Now the midfielder has signed a contract that runs until the summer of 2029.

Last season, Roca accounted for two goals and two assists in 26 league games, including 24 starts, for Real Betis.

The exact price tag is not clear, but last winter it was reported that Leeds wanted at least the £9 m they paid to sell the midfielder.

Real Betis finished seventh in La Liga last season.