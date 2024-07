Spartak Moscow in talks for Real Betis striker Willian Jose

Spartak Moscow are moving for Real Betis striker Willian Jose.

Spartak are in talks with Betis this week for the Brazilian.

Now 32, Jose is a step away from a €3m move to Spartak, says Marca.

Jose will leave Villamarín after three seasons in which he played 126 official matches scoring 30 goals.

He scored 14 goals last season and has a deal with Betis to 2026.