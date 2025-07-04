DONE DEAL: Real Betis sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Riquelme
Real Betis have completed the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo Riquelme.
Riquelme moves to Betis for a fee of around €8m.
The midfielder has signed a deal with Betis to 2030 and leaves Atletico having come right through the club's youth system.
Riquelme spent time away on-loan with Mirandés, Bournemouth and Girona, before establishing himself as a key player for Atletico from the start of the 2023/24 season.
In November, Riquelme made his debut for Spain.