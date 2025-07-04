Real Betis president Haro warns fans over Antony return hopes

Real Betis president Angel Haro has warned fans Antony may not return for the new season.

Betis have prioritised a deal for the Manchester United winger after his successful loan spell last season.

But Haro concedes talks are proving "complex" with United, stating to Estadio Deportivo: "We’re talking to the player because coming to Betis entails a considerable reduction in salary, because we have to maintain our financial discipline and we don’t want to break it.

"He’s a fantastic player; he’s given us a lot in the last six months, but we have to get everything right; we can’t go crazy. We’re working on that path because it’s not easy.

"We’re very imaginative when it comes to approaching this type of transaction, but it’s complex. It involves the player, who loves Betis, but he also has to consider his own interests."