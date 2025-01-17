DONE DEAL: RB Leipzig close deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Vermeeren

Tribal Football
RB Leipzig have completed the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

The Belgian had been on-loan at RBL, which have now made his move permanent.

The 19-year-old has signed a contract with Leipzig to 2029.

Vermeeran said, "I am very happy to stay with RBL long-term. I have felt at home in Leipzig since day one. In terms of my development as a player, it has gone exactly as the club told me it would when I signed in the summer.

"I have the opportunity to improve further with a lot of playing time and to help my team on the pitch.

"RB Leipzig has a good reputation as a club with a lot of potential, where young players can prove themselves at the highest level and take the next step in their development. There is still so much we want to achieve together. I am really looking forward to the future."

