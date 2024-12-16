RB Leipzig closing deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Vermeeran

RB Leipzig are signing permanently on-loan Atletico Madrid midfielder Arthur Vermeeran.

Vermeeran has triggered the permanent option in his loan arrangement after featuring for RBL over the weekend.

Relevo reports RB Leipzig will now make the transfer permanent.

The price tag is said to be worth around €20m.

Vermeeren moved to Atletico last January from Royal Antwerp.

