DONE DEAL: Rayo Vallecano sign outright River Plate keeper Batalla

Rayo Vallecano have signed permanently Augusto Batalla.

The goalkeeper has been on-loan at Rayo from River Plate.

After several days of negotiations to secure the goalkeeper, he is now an outright Rayo player. The agreement ties the player to La Franja until 2030.

Batalla joined Rayo in the last winter transfer window and has become the starting goalkeeper and a favourite among fans.

So far this season, he has played in 23 of the 28 LaLiga matches.