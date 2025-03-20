Tribal Football
Barcelona secure two young prospects to new contracts

Barcelona have secured two of their youngsters to new contracts.

Jan Virgili (18) has signed a new contract until 2027. The winger only moved to La Masia from Gimnàstic de Tarragona in August 2024 and has since made a lasting impression with the U19s and in the UEFA Youth League.

In addition, Álvaro Pérez Campo, or Trilli for short, has been tied down for an additional year.

The 21-year-old right-back from Barca Atletic was only under contract until the summer, but it has now been announced that his contract has been extended until 2026. 

Trilli, who previously played for Spain's U16 and U19 national teams, is still waiting to make a first-team appearance.

