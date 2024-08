DONE DEAL: Rayo Vallecano announce James signing

Rayo Vallecano have announced the signing of James Rodriguez.

The 33-year-old joins as a free agent after terminating his contract with Sao Paulo this summer.

There were two goals and four assists in 22 competitive matches for the Brazilian club.

James moves to Rayo having been named Copa America's Player of the Tournament with Colombia last month.

Rayo marks a LaLiga return for the former Real Madrid star.