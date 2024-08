Valencia, Girona battle for wantaway Bayern Munich winger Zaragoza

Bryan Zaragoza is leaving Bayern Munich for a return to LaLiga..

El Chiringuito says Zaragoza is this week in Malaga to consider his options with his agent, Manu Sanchez.

Valencia, Girona and Osasuna are all keen on taking the winger on-loan for the new season.

Girona are rated as favourites as they can offer Zaragoza Champions League football.

Zaragoza left Granada in January for Bayern.