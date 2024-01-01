Tribal Football
Zaragoza confirms Barcelona talks; hails Bayern Munich teammate Kimmich
Bayern Munich winger Bryan Zaragoza admits he spoke with Barcelona before last season's departure from Granada.

Zaragoza left Granada for Bayern in January.

"There was a possibility but nothing became clear, but what appeared in the press was true," said Zaragoza to Jijantes.

"Before I signed for Bayern there were talks, I spoke with Barça."

Zaragoza also took the opportunity to praise teammate Joshua Kimmich - who has been linked with Barcelona.

"He is crazy, a born competitor. In practices and warm-ups he starts screaming like crazy, he's really good. A dressing room and a team with people with that mind, who want to win everything, goes very well.

"Wherever you put him, he plays for  you, he doesn't care. What he wants is to win, win and win. He is a player who can play in any position because he is a top player. He can play as a full-back, as a winger, he can play as a striker, as a midfielder... He can play everywhere." 

