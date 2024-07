DONE DEAL: Napoli sign Real Madrid defender Marin with multiple clauses included

Napoli have signed Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin.

Marin moves to Napoli in an outright €12m transfer.

The Spaniard spent last season on-loan with Alaves and his deal includes several buy-back options for Real.

Real can trigger the option from June 2026 for €25m and it will rise to €35m in June 2027.

However, if Napoli pay an extra €10m in June 2025, those buy-back options will rise to €50m and €70m respectively.