Napoli agree deal for Real Madrid defender Marin

Napoli are set to close a deal for Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin.

That's according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who states all terms are now settled.

He is reporting: "Napoli will pay €12m to Real Madrid for Rafa Marin.

"€25m buy back clause for 2026, €35m for 2027.

"In 2025, Napoli cay pay €10m more and make value of buy-back clause double for €50m in 2026 and €70m in 2027."