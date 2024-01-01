Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Fulham sign Villarreal defender Cuenca

Fulham have signed Villarreal defender Jorge Cuenca.

Cuenca has joined on a four-year contract with an option for another year.

He told FFCtv: “I’m really, really happy. I'm so proud to be here. I'm so happy to be here and to play for Fulham.

“The Club is an historical club and Craven Cottage is an historical stadium. I prefer Fulham because of the city, the Club, obviously the historical stadium, and I want to play in the Premier League.”

Fulham chief Tony Khan added: “I'm happy to welcome centre-back Jorge Cuenca to Fulham! He's a talented young player, we expect that he'll continue to develop under Marco's great coaching, and believe that he'll be a great asset to the squad! Come on Fulham!”

