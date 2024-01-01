DONE DEAL: Las Palmas welcome Horkas from Lokomotiv Plovdiv

Las Palmas have signed goalkeeper Dinko Horkas from Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Las Palmas have announced the deal for the 25 year-old Horkas, who is a former Croatia U21 international.

The Canarians announced: "Dinko Horkaš (10 March 1999, Sisak - Croatia) will defend the goal of UD Las Palmas for the next four seasons, following an agreement between the two parties. Dinko trained in the youth teams of GNK Dinamo Zagreb and has participated in competitions such as Prva NL, efbet Liga, Bulgarian Cup and UEFA Youth League during his career.

"In his last club, Lokomotiv Plovdiv, he played 52 games (21 of them last season, plus two appearances in the Bulgarian Cup). He was also a Croatian international from U-15 to U-21.

"The new UD Las Palmas goalkeeper stands out for his agility and power between the sticks, excellent ball handling with his feet, as well as his ability to anticipate, good execution of actions in the air and in one-on-one situations."