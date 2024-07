DONE DEAL: Las Palmas sign Cillessen

Las Palmas have signed goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.

Cillessen, 35, arrives from NEC Nijmegen.

The Dutchman is a former Barcelona player and arrived in Gran Canaria on Monday and passed his medical ahead of signing a two-year contract.

Cillessen becomes the second new arrival after Alex Munoz.

Las Palmas have also announced a new contract for Jose Campana.