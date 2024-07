DONE DEAL: Las Palmas snap up Albacete winger Fuster

Las Palmas have snapped up Albacete winger Manu Fuster.

Fuster moves to the LaLiga outfit on a deal to 2028.

He played for five seasons with the La Mancha team, making 193 appearances and scoring 34 goals.

Meanwhile, Ale Garcia has signed a new deal with Las Palmas.

The youngster has extended his deal from 2025 to 2027.