DONE DEAL: Las Palmas sign Real Madrid winger Park

Las Palmas have signed permanently Real Madrid winger Marvin Park.

Last summer, Real Madrid loaned Park, 23, to Las Palmas .

Advertisement Advertisement

The winger accounted for two assists in 32 league games, including 17 from the start, during the loan spell.

The loan agreement included a purchase option - and now Las Palmas have announced on its official website that it is being exercised.

The 23-year-old Spaniard signs a contract that runs until the summer of 2028 with the LaLiga club.