Bayern Munich wing-back Davies leaves Real Madrid door ajar

Bayern Munich wing-back Alphonso Davies has left the door open to a summer switch to Real Madrid.

Davies is currently with Canada preparing for the Copa America.

The wing-back is a target for Real and was asked about his plans at a Canada presser.

"I'm sorry, but I'm focused on my national team to go far in this Cup," he replied. "I have all my energy put here and when this tournament is over, we'll see what happens."

Davies will captain Canada for the first time in an official match against Argentina.

He added, "I love my country and there will be a lot of emotions leading my team for the first time in an official match. It will be a spectacular day in my career and it is something I have dreamed of since I was little."