DONE DEAL: Gozálbez leaves Valencia for FC Arouca

Valencia have announced the departure of Pablo Gozálbez.

The young midfielder leaves Los Che for Portugal's FC Arouca.

Gozálbez came right through the youth system at Valencia and made his debut last season in both LaLiga and the Copa del Rey.

He now departs for FC Arouca for the next stage of his fledgling career.

Gozálbez joins on a free transfer, signing a three-year deal. Valencia will be granted a percentage of any sell-on fee and also first refusal.