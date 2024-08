DONE DEAL: Girona sign Aberdeen striker Miovski

Girona have signed Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski.

Miovski has joined Girona for a fee of €8m.

The striker has also penned a contract with the Catalans to 2028.

In Scotland, Girona's new striker exploded and in two seasons he scored 44 goals, 26 of them last term, in 53 games in total.