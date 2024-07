DONE DEAL: Girona send Kebe to Lommel SK

Girona have sent midfielder Ibrahim Kebe to Lommel SK.

Kebe moves to Lommel on-loan for the new season.

Both Girona and Lommel are both owned by the City Football Group.

Kebe signed a new deal with Girona in December to 2026 and spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Mirandes.

Lommel will compete in the Belgian Second Division this season.