DONE DEAL: Getafe sign Banik Ostrava goalkeeper Letacek

Getafe have signed Banik Ostrava goalkeeper Jiri Letacek.

The 25-year-old Czech Republic goalkeeper leaves Banik Ostrava after two seasons (one of which is on loan) and signs a contract with the Spanish club until 30 June 2028.

The Azulones paid around €2m for the keeper.

Letacek, born in 1999, grew up in the academy of Pardubice.

Last season he played 32 games, conceding 37 goals and keeping a clean sheet on 9 occasions.