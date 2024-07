DONE DEAL: Getafe sell Lozano to Santos Laguna

Getafe have announced the sale of Choco Lozano to Santos Laguna.

The Honduras international joins Santos Laguna in a permanent transfer.

Getafe announced: "Getafe CF and the Mexican team Santos Laguna have reached an agreement for the transfer of striker Choco Lozano.

"The Honduran arrived at Getafe last season and played a total of of 7 matches defending our shirt.

"On behalf of the club we wish him good luck and success in this new professional challenge."