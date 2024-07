Atletico Madrid eyeing Getafe goalkeeper Soria

Atletico Madrid are eyeing Getafe goalkeeper David Soria.

AS says Atletico are planning a move for Soria.

Atletico Madrid can bring in the 31-year-old as a new backup to Jan Oblak, if Horaţiu Moldovan chooses to leave.

Soria has been at Getafe since the summer of 2018, when he joined from Sevilla.

The goalkeeper has managed to play 225 competitive matches for Getafe and kept a clean sheet 80 times.

Soria's contract with Getafe runs until the summer of 2026.