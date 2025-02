Getafe have snapped up Real Betis attacker Juanmi.

Juanmi moves to Getafe on-loan for the remainder of the season. The deal includes an option to buy.

Regarding highly at Betis, the 31 year-old had managed only 600 minutes of first team action so far this season.

As such, Juanmi has been allowed to depart for Jose Bordalas' Getafe.