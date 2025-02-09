Barcelona coach Flick happy with contract status

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits he could soon enter new contract talks.

Flick is in his first season with Barca, though a renewal is now on the agenda.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "I'm not under pressure, I like working for this team and for this club.

"We have much more potential and I see it in the players at La Masia, who are very good. I have time, I have another year and then we'll see.

"One season and two years for a coach is a lot of time."

Flick also said: "I said that we have 17 or 18 players who can play a lot of minutes, I said that because I'm very happy and there's a good atmosphere in the dressing room and that's fundamental. Everyone wants to shine and show how good they are, it's fantastic."