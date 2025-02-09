Tribal Football
Most Read
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Vinicius Junior REJECTS new contract offer from Real Madrid
REVEALED: Story behind Ramos' Monterrey number explained
Atletico Madrid media team take pre-derby dig at Real Madrid

Barcelona coach Flick happy with contract status

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona coach Flick happy with contract status
Barcelona coach Flick happy with contract statusLaLiga
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits he could soon enter new contract talks.

Flick is in his first season with Barca, though a renewal is now on the agenda. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "I'm not under pressure, I like working for this team and for this club.

"We have much more potential and I see it in the players at La Masia, who are very good. I have time, I have another year and then we'll see.

"One season and two years for a coach is a lot of time."

Flick also said: "I said that we have 17 or 18 players who can play a lot of minutes, I said that because I'm very happy and there's a good atmosphere in the dressing room and that's fundamental. Everyone wants to shine and show how good they are, it's fantastic."

Mentions
LaLigaBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Szczesny due new contract offer from Barcelona
Ole vs Jose? Besitkas and Fenerbahce in for Barcelona outcast Fati
Barcelona to scout Valladolid loan signing Aznou