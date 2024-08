DONE DEAL: Fekir leaves Betis for Al Jazira

Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir has left for Al Jazira.

Fekir moves to the UAE for an undisclosed fee.

The France international leaves Betis after five years to pursue his career in the Middle East.

Betis are happy with the deal, having decided to sell Fekir at the end of last season.

Al Jazira swooped for former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny earlier this month.